Recent Raleigh retiree 'still shaking' from $150K lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man was sitting on his car Monday morning when his $5 scratch-off ticket won him the $150,000 top prize.

Thomas Pianelli purchased his winning Holiday Luck X50 ticket from Buffaloe Express on Buffaloe Road in Raleigh.

"I recently retired and a couple times a week, I go to the corner store and purchase a couple scratch-offs," he said. "I did the same thing this morning and after scratching the Holiday ticket I'm still shaking!"

After taxes, Pianelli took home $106,126.

He said he plans to use the money to help out his children and put some away to savings.
