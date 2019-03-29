Crime & Safety

Loud noises heard on Capital Boulevard Thursday night were from military training exercise

Heard some loud noises on Capital Boulevard Thursday night? You're not alone.

The sounds were coming from a military training exercise that was taking place in an abandoned hotel.

The Army and Raleigh SWAT team were among those to use the abandoned Capital Plaza Hotel building on Capital Boulevard.

Police handed out fliers to nearby residents to warn them about the exercise; however, not everyone received the message.
