Careers

Lowe's giving employees bonuses and hiring 20,000 for holidays

By TJ Parker
Tis' the season for hiring! North Carolina-based hardware store Lowe's announced it will hire 20,000 associates across its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers to help with customer demand during the holidays.

On top of filling seasonal jobs, Lowe's is also filling permanent, full and part-time roles at stores and adding 2,500 team members at regional distribution centers across the country.

Positions include day, night, weekend and overnight shifts for team members, and store positions include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.

You can apply online at lowes.com/careers.

As Lowe's hires thousands, the company has committed another $100 million in discretionary bonuses as a "thank you" to front-line hourly associates to help support their families during the season.

Finding seasonal jobs: Companies hiring to fill 20,000+ positions include Macy's, Walmart, Amazon
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to learn about many other large corporations that are hiring now for seasonal jobs that last approximately three to four months.



Active associates will get the bonus on Nov. 13. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300 and part-time and seasonal workers will receive $150.

"As the holiday season approaches, we're especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.

This is the sixth bonus payment, bringing Lowe's total support of associates during the pandemic to more than $775 million. Additionally, in April, front-line associates received a temporary $2 per hour wage increase.

Throughout the pandemic, the company says it has hired more than 155,000 people through its seasonal hiring process, with many of them transitioning into permanent roles.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:
UPS offering short-term jobs with benefits in Houston area
Best Buy looking to hire thousands of new seasonal employees
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersholiday shoppingjobs hiringlowesretailu.s. & worldshoppingcareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports less than 1,500 cases for first time in 2 weeks
Sheriff's office to respond after using pepper spray at march
President Trump stops in Fayetteville on Election Day Eve
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
NC BOE predicts 97% of ballots will be counted by end of Election Day
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election
Show More
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
Hurricane Eta now Category 3 storm with 120 mph wind
WINTER WEATHER: How much snow will we see this year?
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
Harris makes two stops in NC in final pitch before Election Day
More TOP STORIES News