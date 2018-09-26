Lumbee rush to salvage history, heritage after Hurricane Florence's devastation

EMBED </>More Videos

Lumbees fight to preserve history from Florence damage.

By
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Robeson County remains in recovery mode two weeks after Hurricane Florence made landfall. Homes, businesses and historic sites such as the Indian Education Resource Center are all regrouping.

"This building represents our history. Our culture," said Rita Locklear, former director of the Indian Education Resource Center. "Inside is jewelry, clothing, students can see where my ancestors lived and worked."

The facility is an art gallery and museum that houses tons of historical artifacts. It's a source of pride for the Lumbee and everything they fought to preserve was nearly ruined.

"Florence didn't just bring wind and rains. It's ruined lives," Locklear said.

Hurricane Florence blew the roof off the building as torrential rains poured in. Residents rushed over to salvage as much as they could. In Harpers Ferry, resident Elisha Locklear and his family were doing the same.

"We've got a watermark here of 22 inches inside the house," Elisha Locklear said. "We're still drying out. Had to get all the insulation out and vinyl off the floors."

Contractors came to the rescue and helped him make major repairs. In all his 41 years living there, he's never seen flooding like this, he said. Locklear hopes to have a solution for keeping other storms at bay.

"Pray a little harder and get it and act more like a Christian. Hopefully, God will see it fit to let the storm pass over us next time," Locklear said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencefloodingLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch: Police plead for information about NC boy's disappearance
Weapons found in home of Wake County man accused of threatening elementary school
'Break the silence' Holly Springs dad on a mission about suicide prevention
Raleigh man accused of touching himself in front of child at Walmart
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Carolina Hurricanes shed light on a family's darkest days
Fayetteville man faces more than 90 charges in vast property crimes case
2 Durham men share story of rescuing Hurricane Florence victims
Show More
Health officials warn hurricane victims to quickly dry out flooded homes
Police: Infant drowned in bathtub while father played video game
'We've searched everywhere': 911 call released in search for missing NC boy
'Put your hands up:' Video shows armed men robbing Durham grocery store
Fayetteville residents question continuous construction in twice-flooded neighborhood
More News