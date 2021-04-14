FBI

FBI offering $40K reward for information linked to 2017 deaths of 3 women in Lumberton

FBI offers $40K reward for info linked to 3 Lumberton deaths

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information linked to the 2017 death investigations of three women in Lumberton.

Between April 18 and June 3, 2017, the bodies of three women were found within a four-block radius along East 5th Street and East 9th Street in Lumberton.

FBI continues to search for information in deaths of 3 Lumberton women

Christina Bennett was found inside a home on Peachtree Street on April 17, 2017. Rhonda Jones was found inside a home on East 5th Street on April 18, 2017. On June 3, 2017, the body of Megan Oxendine was found outside a home on East 8th Street.

In 2018, the FBI had increased the reward amount to $30,000 but the case remained unsolved.

Anyone with information should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.

