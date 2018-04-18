FBI continues to search for information in deaths of 3 Lumberton women

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2073133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The bodies of three women were found in Lumberton over the past few months

The FBI continues to look for information in the deaths of three women, one year after two of the bodies were found in Lumberton.Christina Bennett, also known as Kristin, was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street in Lumberton on April 18, 2017. Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a house on East 5th Street in Lumberton, also on April 18.Megan Oxendine was found dead in the yard of an abandoned house on East 8th Street in Lumberton on June 3. Close friends and family said the 28-year-old was naked, gagged and bloodied.The FBI announced earlier this year thatAuthorities say agents conducted a door-to-door canvas last month in which agents knocked on approximately 800 doors and conducted 500 interviews over a three-day period.Investigators continue to ask anyone who came into contact with the women to come forward to assist in creating a timeline of when and where they were last seen alive. A cause of death has not yet been determined for any of the women.Anyone with information regarding when and where the women were last seen, should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.