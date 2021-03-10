Groundbreaking set for new Durham elementary school named to honor Black farmers

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A week later than expected, Durham Public Schools will officially break ground on its newest elementary school Wednesday.
The school district was supposed to start construction on Lyons Farm Elementary School last week, but North Carolina weather had different plans.
Despite the small setback, the district is excited to get shovels in the dirt Wednesday morning.
The $30 million school was named after a family of Black farmers who once owned the land and leased portions of it out to tobacco farmers.
The Lyons family is one of many African American families responsible for growth and economic opportunities for Durham and its people. The family worked tirelessly through post-reconstruction and much of the 1900s against attempts to remove them from the land they rightfully owned.
"We hope by selecting a name for the school that honors the family that once owned the property, we are capturing the importance of the past, present, and future of the area and its infinite possibilities," Durham Public Schools said in a statement.
The school will be located in southern Durham off Scott King Road. It's unclear at this time when students will begin attending class at the school.
