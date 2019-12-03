Man accused of adding tips to restaurant bills for more than 50 customers

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old Fuquay-Varina man was arrested after being accused of adding tips to customers' bills at a popular Wake County restaurant.

Dalton Chobanian faces multiple charges of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to arrest warrants, Chobanian added tips to the bills of more than 50 customers' credit cards at the restaurant where he worked.

Arrest records show Chobanian worked at Abbey Road Tavern and Grill in Fuquay-Varina.

Chobanian was booked into jail on a $60,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fuquay varinawake countythefttippingrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran receives first-of-its-kind heart transplant at Duke
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
US may face french fry shortage
No injures stem from Holly Springs bus fire
Cancer survivor says colonoscopy saved his life
Girl with autism loves trash day so much, she's part of crew
Show More
LIST | Triangle-area Christmas tree farms
Ollie's Bargain Outlet CEO, founder dies at 61
Dad, mom arrested for abuse of infant daughter
New Raleigh mayor calls for bond on affordable housing, Dix Park
Fort Bragg soldier saves man shot during robbery
More TOP STORIES News