Father arrested after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots sister in head, Lincoln County deputies say

A Lincoln County father has been charged after his 1-year-old daughter was accidentally shot Sunday morning.

The incident happened inside a Lincolnton home on Mother's Day just before noon.

Officials said two children, ages 1 and 2, were playing inside when they found a .380 caliber handgun inside of their parent's nightstand.

Reports state the 2-year-old got the gun from the nightstand and fired it while their mother was inside of the room.

"She was in the bedroom where this happened," Lt. Kelly Paris, with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, told WSOC. "She was changing clothes. At that point in time, the 2-year-old gained access to the weapon. I guess she had her back turned, then she heard the shot."

Detectives said 23-year-old Dylan Sean Moose was outside smoking when he heard the gun go off.

Moose was arrested and charged with storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

He was later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

The 1-year-old girl is expected to be OK.
