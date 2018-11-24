UPDATE—An attorney for Samuel Oliver-Bruno’s supporters tells #ABC11 a total of 26 people were arrested at the demonstration in Morrisville today. — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 23, 2018

RIGHT NOW—Supporters of Samuel Oliver-Bruno and those arrested at the demonstration in Morrisville today are waiting in the lobby of the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh. Those arrested will go before a magistrate. #ABC11 photographer Paul Furr sent this pic from the jail. pic.twitter.com/F1IjHdwp4m — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 23, 2018

Samuel Oliver-Bruno’s son, Daniel Oliver-Perez, 19, was arrested. Here’s his mug shot. He faces charges of assault of a government official. I’m told he was trying to keep officers from taking his dad away. Oliver-Bruno, who is undocumented, will go to a detention center. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/z7UgB21Yoa — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 23, 2018

Morrisville police confirmed 27 people were arrested during a demonstration to support Samuel Oliver-Bruno, an undocumented immigrant who was detained by ICE during his appointment at the immigration office on Friday.Supporters say Oliver-Bruno, 47, of Mexico, went to the immigration office Friday morning for a biometrics appointment and was detained.According to a news release from Alerta Migratoria, the USCIS requested Oliver-Bruno to appear in person to provide fingerprints, a necessary step for his petition for deferred deportation, an immigrants rights advocacy organization in North Carolina."ICE officials in plain clothes surrounded Samuel and arrested him," the release said. "The plainclothes ICE officers forced Samuel into a van in the rear of the office, where supporters who were waiting outside the office rushed to block the vehicle."The protesters blocked the vehicle Oliver-Bruno was in and refused to move after police warned them to move.Morrisville police said they attempted to communicate a peaceful resolution with identified leaders in the group and after about 30 minutes, officers issued two orders to disperse or the crowd would be arrested.Arrests were then made since the crowd refused to move.Oliver-Bruno had been living in the basement of CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham, considered a sanctuary, for the past 11 months."His wife is very, very, very sick," said Viridiana Martinez, of Alerta Migratoria NC. "He was coming because his wife was having open heart surgery."Oliver-Bruno's son, Daniel Oliver-Perez, 19, was also arrested and faces charges of assault of a government official.Oliver-Perez was trying to keep officers from taking his father away, witnesses tell ABC11.ICE said Oliver-Bruno will be taken to a detention center."Mr. Oliver-Bruno is a convicted criminal who has received all appropriate legal process under federal law, has no outstanding appeals, and has no legal basis to remain in the U.S," ICE said in a statement. "Mr. Oliver-Bruno was initially arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, in May 2014 while attempting to illegally enter the U.S. using fraudulent identity documents."Oliver-Bruno has no other criminal history, an ICE spokesman said.Protesters moved to an ICE field office and Cary and the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh to show their support for Oliver-Bruno and those arrested.Morrisville police officers did not participate in the active arrest of Oliver-Bruno.Oliver-Bruno was later taken to a detention center in Georgia.Congressman G.K. Butterfield (D - NC-01) and David Price (D-NC-04) released the statement below: