Man caught with meth, cocaine along I-95 in NC, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after deputies found meth and cocaine in his SUV during a traffic stop Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

43-year-old Orlando Lopez, of Florida is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking cocaine, among several other drug-related charges, according to a release.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Lopez was arrested Friday around 9 p.m. after deputies stopped his SUV near mile marker 6 on the northbound side of I-95.

In his 2019 Nissan Rogue--98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of meth.

Lopez is also facing the following charges: possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He's being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lumbertondrug arrestdrug bust
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children nearly drown in the Triangle on Saturday, officials say
NC man charged with groping teen in water off SC beach
High school student with cerebral palsy lands first job with Mudcats
Drag Queen Story Hour goes smoothly, despite threat of protests
Animal rescue group can use your old bras to save turtles
2-year-old boy dies from E. coli linked to animals at fair
Officer accused of raping 16-year-old homeless girl
Show More
Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking child
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News