Man caught with meth, cocaine along I-95 in NC, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after deputies found meth and cocaine in his SUV during a traffic stop Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office.43-year-old Orlando Lopez, of Florida is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking cocaine, among several other drug-related charges, according to a release.Lopez was arrested Friday around 9 p.m. after deputies stopped his SUV near mile marker 6 on the northbound side of I-95.In his 2019 Nissan Rogue--98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of meth.Lopez is also facing the following charges: possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.He's being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.