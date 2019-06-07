DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of killing three Muslim students in Chapel Hill four years ago is expected to enter a plea next week.
Craig Stephen Hicks is expected to enter the plea in court next Wednesday, according to the district attorney's office.
His trial was scheduled to begin in July.
RELATED:
3 Muslim students shot to death in Chapel Hill, neighbor charged
Judge orders documents in case against alleged Chapel Hill shooter Craig Hicks released to defense
Suspect in shooting of 3 students had 13 guns, stash of ammo
Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry said in April that she would not be pursuing the death penalty against the 50-year-old suspect.
Hicks is facing three charges of first-degree murder.
Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, father of two of the students, told ABC11 in April that he wanted the maximum punishment for Hicks.
"We're not finding any relief or reward in anybody dying, but visceral reaction any parent can have to losing three children to murder would be seeking the maximum punishment they can," he said. "But we respect that Ms. Deberry has her principle stance on capital punishment."
Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19, all died in the February 2015 shooting.
"Nobody will ever be emotionally ready to sit down and watch a trial of the murder of their children," said Dr. Abu-Salha. "We owe our society at large to do our best to have justice served. And that will happen."
Craig Hicks, man charged with killing 3 Muslim students in Chapel Hill in 2015, expected to enter plea next week
FATAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News