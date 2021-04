Milton Ray Horton, Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with murder in connection with a 4-year-old girl's death in Raleigh overnight.Officers responded to a call in the 4400 block of Leadmine Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding an injured child.ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene said the investigation happened near a Candlewood Suites.Police said the 4-year-old girl was taken for treatment of severe injuries but did not survive.Milton Ray Horton, Jr., 27, was charged with murder in connection with the girl's death.