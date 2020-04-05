25-year-old man dies after being shot at large gathering in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old man has died after being shot during a large gathering at a Fayetteville home early Sunday morning.
Fayetteville Police were dispatched to a shots fired call along the 1900 block of Pavilion Drive shortly after 1:45 a.m.
Later, police said Donovan Butler, 25, of Coinjock Circle arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Hoke County with a gunshot wound in relation to the shots fired call.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1901 or Fayetteville/ Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
