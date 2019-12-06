'He's a fighter': SC man falls 25 feet while hanging Christmas lights

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WTVD) -- A Rock Hill, South Carolina man is still in the hospital after falling several stories while hanging Christmas lights.

Jason Blair was helping neighbors decorate for the holidays, just helping everyone get into the spirit of the season. The 41-year-old was hanging lights over the driveway of a house on Nov. 20, when he slipped off a ladder.

His brother, Roger Eddington, estimates Blair fell 25 feet. He's hoping he pulls through.

Blair has been in intensive care for two weeks recovering from a traumatic brain injury and skull fracture suffered from the fall.

The homeowner has helped raise $5,000 for Blair's hospital bills.

"It's not really about the money. It's about, 'I want him to live,'" Eddington told WSOC.

"He's a fighter," Eddington said. "I think he's going to pull through. I hope to god he does, anyways. And we can use all the prayers."
