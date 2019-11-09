Man found shot dead in northeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating after a man was found shot dead Friday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road near New Bern Avenue.



No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighfatal shootinghomicide investigationgun violencehomicideman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner woman raped by man who broke into her home, police say
1 dead, 2 injured in east Raleigh shooting, officials say
4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro
Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck
Cyber attacks target North Carolina government agencies
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
11-year-old brings gun to school in Cumberland County
Show More
Multi-million dollar grant to accelerate I-95 widening project
Now Open: Weaver Street Market at The Dillon in downtown Raleigh
Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning
Fayetteville Police ID officer who killed suspect at Cape Fear Valley hospital
Raleigh pedestrian killed, driver charged with DWI
More TOP STORIES News