This is the camper gateman Goley Boggs was in when a tree fell on him on the grounds of the @NCStateFair. The fair was closed but he was manning the gate. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. #ABC11 #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/zb355SFZn1 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 12, 2018

Power out along Millbrook Rd., also Lead Mine Rd. in Raleigh where crews are working to remove a downed tree, repair power lines. #HurricaneMichael #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/7PhXOA3Dhv — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) October 12, 2018

Wow - tremendous tree knocked down like a bowling pin on top of abandoned home near W Corporation in Durham. Thankfully no injuries. @ABC11_WTVD #TropicalStormMichael pic.twitter.com/ZUmasyTyrz — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) October 11, 2018

Talk about an uprooted tree! Came crashing down on this house in siler city. Thankfully family was not home. #abc11 #michaelhurricane pic.twitter.com/PJgQx4QbKm — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 11, 2018

Wind and rain picking up in #Roxboro. Emergency personnel is being pulled off the road until winds die down to under 30 mph. They will only respond to dire emergencies. #ABC11 #TropicalStormMichael pic.twitter.com/4tFBmYgCc2 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 11, 2018

Officials told ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez that a tree fell on a person at the N.C. State Fair, which is scheduled to open Friday.The large tree fell on a pickup that officials said gateman Goley Boggs was in. The fair was closed but Boggs was manning the gate. He had taken refuge in a camper during the storm.Boggs, who has been working at the fairgrounds for five years, was taken to WakeMed and is expected to be OK.The fair is expected to open as scheduled Friday at 10 a.m.As Tropical Storm Michael rolled across North Carolina on Thursday, it produced life-threatening flash flooding and powerful winds.The winds brought down trees all across the Triangle, blocking roads and taking down power lines.As of 9 p.m., more than 604,000 people in the state were without power.The wind brought down a tree in Chapel Hill near the Carolina Inn, causing it to fall on the historic hotel. Minor damage was reported.In Durham, a large tree smashed an abandoned home on West Corporation Street.Over in Chatham County, a tree was uprooted and fell onto a house in Siler City.Near downtown Raleigh, street lights were taken down by high winds.More than 5,500 people were without power in Roxboro, where several trees were downed.In the city with only one operational traffic light, which was out due to the storm Thursday, officials issued a State of Emergency.The National Weather Service said the storm was centered about 20 miles northwest of Raleigh at 5 p.m. Thursday and heading northeast at 24 mph with winds of up to 50 mph. It was expected to keep on the same track but head even faster and cross into Virginia during the evening.