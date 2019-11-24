Man shot, killed in Durham's McDougald Terrace, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after a shooting on Wabash Street in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon, Durham police said.Police said it happened after 1 p.m. in front of Building 37.Officers arrived and found a man shot, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.