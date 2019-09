DURHAM, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are looking into a deadly shooting on the south side of town Thursday morning.A man was found on the 2900 block of Bainbridge Drive at 12:24 a.m. at Triangle Place, an apartment complex. The man's family took him to the hospital. He died around 3 a.m.Police are investigating the death as a murder.There are no suspects yet.