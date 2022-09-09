Roxboro man beaten, left for dead; 2 charged with murder, police say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was attacked in Roxboro and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a man lying on the sidewalk after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Holly Street. Officers found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, dead at the scene.

Investigators said Johnson had wounds consistent with an assault, that led to his death.

Police determined three suspects were involved, two of which have been arrested. Christopher Lin Royster, 50, and Corey Pettiford, 48, both from Roxboro, have been arrested for first-degree murder and common law robbery.

Information on the third suspect who is still on the run has not been released.

The suspects knew the victim, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lieutenant Jason Howe at 336-322-6070, or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.