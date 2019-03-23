Man opens fire with pellet gun at Cary shopping center

Update on incident in @TownofCary per police. 3 people injured tonight when 18 year old comes in store and starts shooting BB gun #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/eGMFnfi1od — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 23, 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a heavy police presence at a shopping center in Cary on Friday night after a man walked into a bookstore and began firing a pellet gun, striking three people.About 7:10 p.m., Cary police responded to a report of an active shooter at the Barnes and Noble at 760 SE Maynard in Cary.Cary police officers and Wake County sheriff's deputies are at the scene.When they arrived, they said a man went into the bookstore with two pellet guns and began shooting, Three people were struck, including an adult man and an adult woman who were taken to the hospital for treatmen, police said. Their injuries appeared to be minor.Cary police said the suspect is in custody. Police identified him only as an 18-year-old white man.An eyewitness told ABC11 that he was sitting in the Barnes and Noble drinking a coffee when he heard shots.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.