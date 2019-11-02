Man seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a Durham hit and run left a man suffering with life-threatening injuries late Friday night.

Durham Police Department said a vehicle hit a man at the intersection of Riddle Road and S. Briggs Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Police are working to learn the make and model of the vehicle that struck the man. They are unsure if speed or impairment was a factor in the crash.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29448 or call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
