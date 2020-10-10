home invasion

Man shoots knife-wielding home invader during break-in in Person County, deputies say

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A knife-wielding home invader was shot while attempting to break into a Person County home late Friday night.

Person County deputies said around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a male neighbor was shot while attempting to break into a home along Rhododendron Lane.

Authorities said a man inside the home shot the neighbor two times in what appears to be self-defense.

The Chief Deputy of Person County Kevin Crabtree said the home-invading suspect should fully recover and be released from the hospital later Saturday.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
