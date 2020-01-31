Man shot multiple times dies in officer-involved shooting on Pleasant Valley Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said an armed suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Pleasant Valley Road on Thursday afternoon.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said dispatch received a call concerning an individual acting strangely with a gun near Pleasant Valley promenade.

An officer responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road near Glenwood Avenue and found the suspect--later identified as Keith Dutree Collins--matching the description.

When the officer approached Collins, he ran. During the chase, Collins pulled out a weapon prompting the officer to shoot his gun, striking Collins multiple times. Collins was taken to the hospital where he later died.



Deck-Brown said the officer was wearing a body-camera during the time of the shooting and will file a petition to release the body-cam footage.

Eyewitnesses on scene said they heard a number of gunshots in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

This is a developing story
