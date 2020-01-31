Man shot multiple times dies in officer-involved shooting on Pleasant Valley Road

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said dispatch received a call concerning an individual acting strangely with a gun near Pleasant Valley promenade.
An officer responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road near Glenwood Avenue and found the suspect--later identified as Keith Dutree Collins--matching the description.
When the officer approached Collins, he ran. During the chase, Collins pulled out a weapon prompting the officer to shoot his gun, striking Collins multiple times. Collins was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Just getting to the scene of an officer involved shooting in @RaleighGov. @raleighpolice only has limited information at this time. Will update as we go. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/c7w7qSBa91— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 30, 2020
Deck-Brown said the officer was wearing a body-camera during the time of the shooting and will file a petition to release the body-cam footage.
Eyewitnesses on scene said they heard a number of gunshots in the area.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
