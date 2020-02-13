Deputies searching for suspect accused of shooting man at Carolina Open Air Market

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during an altercation at the Carolina Open Air Market on Wednesday night.Deputies received a call about an altercation between two men that turned violent along the 6400 block of Poole Road just before 9 p.m.During the altercation, police said one man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated. Police did not disclose the severity of the injury.Police are now searching for the suspect, 32-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez who fled in a beige sedan.