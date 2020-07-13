Man shot, killed when multiple intruders forcefully enter Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed in a Sunday evening home invasion in Fayetteville, according to law enforcement.Fayetteville police responded to the call of a shooting along the 400 block of Teal Court just before 5:30 p.m.Police said multiple invaders forcefully entered the home and began shooting a man multiple times before fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, first responders said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials do not believe the shooting to be random saying that the home invaders possibly knew the victim. No arrests have been announced at this time.The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.