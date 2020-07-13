Man shot, killed when multiple intruders forcefully enter Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed in a Sunday evening home invasion in Fayetteville, according to law enforcement.

Fayetteville police responded to the call of a shooting along the 400 block of Teal Court just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said multiple invaders forcefully entered the home and began shooting a man multiple times before fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, first responders said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials do not believe the shooting to be random saying that the home invaders possibly knew the victim. No arrests have been announced at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyhome invasionfayetteville police departmentfayettevillecumberland county newsman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC reports first hospitalization decrease in a week
More than 10,000 without power in Raleigh, Cary area
Latinx artists paint anti-racism mural in downtown Raleigh
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
3 men killed in fiery Northampton County crash
Confederate soldier statue in downtown Clinton removed
Family dog rescued from Fayetteville house fire
Show More
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Car never entered Cape Fear River following crash, NCSHP says
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Giroir: 'We will not get control' of COVID-19 without masks
Group of activists march through North Hills area, block traffic
More TOP STORIES News