13-year-old suffers skull fracture when man attacks him for wearing hat during national anthem, police say

SUPERIOR, Mont. -- A grown man grabbed a 13-year-old and threw him to the ground during the national anthem, according to investigators in Montana.

It happened Saturday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Megan Keeler said she received a call that her son was headed to the hospital just minutes after she dropped him off at the fairgrounds.

"All of the sudden, dude come up and grabbed him by his neck, picked him up and threw him to the ground head first," Keeler said.

Witnesses told Keeler and investigators that Curt Brockway attacked the teen moments after he walked into the Rodeo Arena.

After slamming the teen to the ground, Brockway told witnesses that he did it because the boy was disrespecting the U.S. flag by not removing his hat during the national anthem.

"All the witnesses I have talked to said this was completely random," Keeler said. "There was no exchange nothing! He targeted Wally and took him down."

Emergency responders flew the injured teen to the hospital. He suffered skull fractures and bled from his hear for nearly six hours.

He later returned home from the hospital to continue on his road to recovery.

Brockway was arrested and released from jail without posting any bond.

According to KPAX, Brockway pleaded guilty in 2010 to assault with a weapon. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, but all 10 were suspended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montanaassaultnational anthemteen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas could see severe weather this afternoon
7 cats die in fire at Durham animal hospital
Man confesses to killing SC 5-year-old, putting her body in dumpster
11-year-old meets hero deputy who saved his dog's life
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Rescuers search for missing 15-year-old swimmer at Falls Lake
Girls night out turns into 'nightmare' after Wake woman shot in car
Show More
Bowls used at Chipotle contain cancer-causing chemicals, study shows
EXCLUSIVE: Gilroy survivor meets woman who stopped to help him after he was shot
National Night Out: Durham community celebrates drop in violent crime
Boy Scouts of America faces new lawsuit after former scouts claim sexual abuse
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
More TOP STORIES News