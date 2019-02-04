THREAT

Man cuts off lights, threatens to kill woman in Fayetteville grocery store bathroom, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A homeless man went into the women's restroom at a Food Lion, turned off the lights and threatened to kill the woman inside, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A homeless man went into the women's restroom at a Food Lion, turned off the lights and threatened to kill the woman inside, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

Brooklyn Smith III, 25, is now behind bars charged with felony secret peeping and communicating threats.

Smith's victim told investigators she was in a public bathroom inside a grocery store on Cliffdale Road on Saturday night when all the lights in the bathroom suddenly turned off.

She said Smith then started crawling under stall doors and threatening to kill whoever was in the bathroom. The woman said she got herself ready to fight back, but suddenly Smith ran off.

Investigators found Smith at a nearby dumpster.

He was arrested and jailed on a $6,500 bond.

Investigators said Smith is a repeat offender with previous arrests for breaking and entering, trespassing, larceny, and assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatbathroomassaultFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THREAT
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
Search Warrants: 8 NC State students receive threatening emails
Police investigating possible threat to Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
Bomb threat suspect arrested following Goldsboro school evacuations
More threat
Top Stories
5 mistakes you're making with your money
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Hitting the 70s: Temperatures to be above average all week
Watch: Educational film shows limited view of North Carolina in the 1950s
Bakery owner "unapologizing" for 'Build the Wall' cookies
More than 40 mummies newly discovered in Egypt
Blue Bell introduces new Valentine's Day-themed ice cream
Virginia Governor's possible replacement graduated from Duke in 2000
Show More
Man airlifted to UNC Hospitals after flipping car into creek off US1
Students evacuate bus before it explodes in Wilson County
Tom Brady wins sixth Super Bowl in record setting 13-3 defeat of Rams
Virginia's Gov. Northam says that wasn't him in racist photo
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
More News