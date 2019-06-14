Man used old police badge while being pulled over, Wake Forest officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as an officer after he was pulled over, according to a court filing.Reports state Charles Burroughs, of Youngsville, was pulled over by police on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest on Thursday.Burroughs allegedly told the officer that he was an officer in Durham and presented a Durham PD badge.However, after an investigation, officials discovered that Burroughs was no longer a police officer with Durham police or any other law enforcement agency.He was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and driving with a revoked license.He was transported to Wake County Jail without incident.