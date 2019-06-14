Man used old police badge while being pulled over, Wake Forest officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as an officer after he was pulled over, according to a court filing.

Reports state Charles Burroughs, of Youngsville, was pulled over by police on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest on Thursday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Burroughs allegedly told the officer that he was an officer in Durham and presented a Durham PD badge.

However, after an investigation, officials discovered that Burroughs was no longer a police officer with Durham police or any other law enforcement agency.

He was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and driving with a revoked license.

He was transported to Wake County Jail without incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake forestcrimewake county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Shark attack victim Paige Winter to share her survival story
Venomous snakes bit 92 people in North Carolina in May
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies Friday
New drug for postpartum depression will be available at end of June
Man found dead outside Fayetteville business
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, June 14
Baby cut out of murdered mother's womb dies
Show More
Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
Encounters with strange driver leave NW Raleigh children rattled
King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk
U.S. Army celebrates its 244th birthday
100-mile yard sale coming to Johnston County area
More TOP STORIES News