Man yanks necklace off 86-year-old woman's neck as she waits for elevator

Kemberley Richardson has the shocking details when a man brutally beat a woman on a sidewalk in Brooklyn that left her in a coma.

PETER COOPER VILLAGE, Manhattan -- Police are searching for the man caught on video yanking the chain off an elderly woman's neck as she was waiting for an elevator in a New York City lobby.The incident was reported at a residential building on 1st Avenue and Cooper Road in Peter Cooper Village on Wednesday afternoon.The 86-year-old victim was waiting for an elevator when the suspect forcibly grabbed her chain and pulled it off her neck after a brief struggle.The necklace had a value of about $2,000.The suspect ran away toward the East 14th Street and 1st Avenue subway station.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------