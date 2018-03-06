Manhunt underway for Johnston County suspect who rammed deputy's vehicle

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who rammed a deputy's vehicle and then fled on foot Tuesday night.

It happened about 7:15 p.m., in the area of the Pizza Inn at the 40/42 interchange, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said. It started when someone called the sheriff's office to report that they saw what they thought might be their own stolen pickup out of Wake County.

Deputies saw the truck in question and tried to stop it, but the driver took off and a brief chase ensued.

The truck struck several vehicles in a parking lot during the chase and finally struck the deputy's car.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a blue hoodie-style coat and blue pants.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at (919) 989-5010.
