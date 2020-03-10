2 Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune killed serving in Iraq

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Camp Lejeune Marines serving in Iraq died over the weekend.

The Department of Defense identified Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, as victims of an incident on March 8.

Pongo was a critical skills operator from Simi Valley, Calif. Navas was a special operations officer from Germantown, Md.

DOD said both Marines were supporting Iraqi Security Forces in north central Iraq when they were killed. The men died during a mission to eliminate an ISIS stronghold in a mountainous area.

Both Pongo and Navas were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccamp lejeuneiraqiraq warmarines
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News