Marine who deserted post at Camp Lejeune arrested on murder charge

ROANOKE, Va. -- The Marine accused of killing his mother's boyfriend has been arrested after a month-long manhunt for him, according to U.S. Marshals.

The Marshals are set to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. EST in Virginia to release more details about the arrest.

Michael Brown is the Marine who abanonded his post at Camp Lejeune on Oct. 18. His mother boyfriend, Rodney Brown, was then found dead in Hardy, Virginia, on Nov. 9.

Since then Brown has been on the run from law enforcement.

His mother and an attorney who agreed to take his case both pleaded for him to turn himself in peacefully.

Brown faces a charge of second-degree murder in the Nov. 9 homicide. There was a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest.
