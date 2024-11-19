Hacker stole documents from file server used in civil case connected to Matt Gaetz: Sources

WASHINGTON -- A hacker gained access to an online secure document-sharing file between attorneys involved in a civil lawsuit brought by a close friend of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to sources familiar with the matter, ABC News reported.

Documents including unredacted depositions from key witnesses in the case are believed to have been taken, sources said.

Attorneys involved in the civil lawsuit, brought by a close friend of Gaetz, received an email Monday night last night informing them that "confidential" documents had been downloaded by an "unknown and unauthorized third party," according to an email obtained by ABC.

Gaetz is not a party in the lawsuit, although he was subpoenaed for testimony given that some of the underlying allegations in the civil suit mention him.

On Sunday, a ShareFile link containing 24 exhibits from the civil case was accessed by someone using the name "Altam Beezley." Those involved in the case believe the name is a pseudonym, and there is an ongoing investigation into the hack.

The documents that were downloaded include unredacted depositions by the woman who ABC News reported testified to the House Ethics Committee that Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17 years old, according to the email.

"We are aware that there was a hack in the civil case, and the protected materials have been compromised," attorney Tim Jansen told ABC News. "On behalf of our client, we do not authorize the release of documents related to my client."

Gaetz did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

The documents were not part of the House Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz, although ABC News previously reported that the Ethics Committee had issued a subpoena for documents related to the case.