DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mayor Steve Schewel celebrated the reopening of Esmeralda's Café with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.The Latina-owned restaurant moved from Northgate Mall to 1515 Northpoint Drive.Esmeralda's Café is described as a full-service coffee shop that serves teas, breakfast burritos, homemade soups, sandwiches, hot dogs, baked goods and juices.