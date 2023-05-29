Memorial Day: Military community in Fayetteville, Hope Mills honors those who lost their lives

People gathered throughout the Sandhills on Monday to honor those lost while serving the country for Memorial Day.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- People gathered throughout the Sandhills on Monday to honor those lost while serving the country for Memorial Day.

In Hope Mills, veterans groups gathered at the town's Memorial Park at on Rockfish Road. In Fayetteville, the military community came together at Freedom Memorial Park and shared why Memorial Day holds a special place in their hearts.

"Not everybody got to be old and gray that's in the military," said Retired Major Army Gen. William Kirkland, the keynote speaker for the Fayetteville ceremony.

About 100 people came out to Freedom Memorial Park to mourn, join in fellowship and comfort one another over those lost in the Armed Forces. One veteran said the sheer number of service members gone throughout the country's history is humbling:

"There's so many of the soldiers here who served at about the same time that I did to before me, in fact, and since," said Clifton Middleton, a Vietnam veteran.

"I haven't been in a unit that someone hasn't passed away. And I've been in many units," said Retired Command Sgt. Major Gerry Fountain, also a member of the Sergeant Majors Association. "It still sticks with me. But what I try to do is live for them and myself and my family members."

During the program, there were speeches, a posting of the colors, musical performances and wreaths presented for different war memorials throughout the park. Veterans expressed solidarity for all Memorial Day ceremonies taking place across the country. However, they noted how much they appreciated this ceremony in Fayetteville, just a stone's throw from Fort Bragg.

"This is the home of the Airborne. This is where generals, sergeant majors of the army, generals of the leading military come through in order to do the right thing for our government as far as the military itself," Fountain said.

"This is a big event for us," said Mike Gillis, the senior advisor for the Cumberland County Veterans Council. "It's very solemn, and it's very respectful. And you see the people who are walking around here now, they come to pay homage to those who have passed and paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Veterans say that despite the big commercial sales and holiday events typically held on this day, they hope every American stops to commemorate what Memorial Day is truly about.

"People should take a time -- even a short time -- a half a minute, 30 seconds out of their day of barbecues and ball games, whatever, and just remember that people have given their all," Middleton said.