Metropolitan finally leasing apartments more than year after historic Raleigh fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --More than a year-and-a-half after the Metropolitan fire caused about $50 million in damage, the apartment building is readying to open.
The staff is starting to lease out the Metropolitan. Rents start at $1,198 per month for a studio and two-bedroom units are going for as high as $2,385, according to apartments.com.
A representative told ABC11 that she expects the building to open at the end of January.
Clancy & Theys, the company behind the building, said construction is 90 percent done.
"I'm ready for it to get done. I want my streets back so I can walk to work from my favorite lunch spot down here," said downtown resident Carrie Pickett.
Road closures remain in place as construction crews continue the work.
"I hate that it cuts off the street because I like to walk downtown," said Brad Nelson, who works downtown.
The Metropolitan fire broke out in March 2017. The intense flames caused a crane to collapse.
The blaze forced the evacuation of nearby businesses and residential buildings, as well as road closures.
The cause of the fire was undetermined; however, investigators did find fuel accelerant but said that's not unusual for a construction site.
Officials said the fire could have been an electrical malfunction, intentionally set, or accidentally started by a squatter trying to keep warm that cold night.
Several nearby buildings were damaged by the flames, smoke, and water sprayed to douse the flames.
The Quorum Center condos across the street still have boarded windows while the high rise is being fixed.