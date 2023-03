Police are investigating a robbery at M&F Bank on E. Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating a bank robbery Thursday in downtown Raleigh.

The incident happened at M &F Bank on E. Hargett Street.

Police are at the scene and the case is under active investigation.

RPD said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.