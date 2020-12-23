Arts & Entertainment

New Jersey Griswold house brings 'Christmas Vacation' to life, helps families in need

By 6abc Digital Staff
MICKLETON, New Jersey -- A Christmas classic has taken over one South Jersey neighborhood.

It involves more than 10,000 sparkling lights, an RV stuffed with toy donations and Clark Griswold with Cousin Eddie not far behind.

For the past two years, Steve Harbaugh and his family have decked out his home on Legends Court in Gloucester County, channeling his inner Griswold.

"I'm just a guy who put up lights and I've got people crying out here. I've got people thanking me constantly," said Harbaugh.

Each year thousands of toys are donated. Harbaugh says he's expecting around 10,000 toys to give back to children and families in need.

For some stopping by to see the home, it's an emotional throwback.

"Oh my gosh, we love 'Christmas Vacation.' I've watched it since I was a kid with my dad--- talk about uplifting spirits at a time like this. It's very cool," said Amy Miller of Medford.

Photojournalist Mike Niklauski shares a fun tour of the popular attraction in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew jerseygloucester countyholiday lightssocietychristmasfamilyfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 dead in crash on I-40 near airport
Memo prompts confusion over legality of to-go cocktails in NC
Attorney says he's suing Raleigh HOA over Christmas cross debacle
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
FORECAST: Severe weather possible on Christmas Eve
LATEST: NC reaches new record COVID-19 hospitalizations
Cumberland officials worry about post-Christmas COVID-19 surge
Show More
Chapel Hill man, 88, found dead after wife wakes up to him missing
COVID-19 reaches Antarctica, last untouched continent
Durham Rescue Mission gives back at end of rough year for many
'Alarming:' More than 90% of NC counties now in red, orange zones
Nearly 25-acre River Bend Park opens in northeast Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News