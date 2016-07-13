How to Create a Habitat for Monarch Butterflies

Love monarch butterflies? Watch this video to learn how to create a milkweed habitat and attract monarchs as they pass through the Carolinas on their annual migration.
Why is milkweed vital to monarchs?
Common milkweed is an important plant because monarch butterflies depend on it. In fact, they cannot survive without milkweed because their caterpillars only eat milkweed plants. Monarch butterflies also need milkweed to lay their eggs.
Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!
With advanced land management practices and modern pesticides, we have lost a great deal of milkweed from our landscape. Planting milkweed is a great way to help not only monarchs but other pollinators as well, by providing valuable nectar resources to a variety of bees and butterflies.
