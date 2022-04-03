Community & Events

Millbrook Highschool principal dies unexpectedly

EMBED <>More Videos

Millbrook Highschool principal dies unexpectedly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County public schools have announced the passing of longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King Saturday afternoon.

An email was sent to WCPSS staff stating:

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that Dana King, Principal at Millbrook High School, passed away this morning. Our deepest sympathy is extended to her family and her Millbrook school community. I know you will keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.

We are grateful for the exemplary leadership, outstanding service, and unwavering dedication she has provided during her remarkable tenure with WCPSS. Throughout her career, she has had such a positive, long-lasting impact on students, staff, parents, our community, and our district. She has touched the lives of so many. We will continue to share information as it becomes available to us. Again, please keep her family, colleagues, and school community in your prayers during this difficult time. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighmillbrook high schoolprincipalwake county schools
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: UNC beats Duke 81-77 to again spoil Coach K's farewell
North Carolina to face Kansas in blue blood title game
Coach K's former Army teammate is also Hubert Davis' father-in-law
Dreamville Festival 2022: What you need to know
Duke, UNC fans gather separately to watch historic Final Four
Duke fan attends Final Four to honor late father
Young cancer survivor inspires many at St. Baldrick's fundraiser
Show More
Flights from multiple airports delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI
Rivals Duke, North Carolina set for titanic clash at Final Four
UNC Children's Hospital patients wish Tar Heels good luck
'Perfect storm': Sports historians give insight on Duke-UNC Final Four
More TOP STORIES News