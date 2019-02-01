Missing infant, mother found safe; arrest made

A woman and her infant believed to be missing and in danger in Scotland County have been found safe, the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.A woman, Danilla Bethea, has been arrested.This was all a ploy to try to obtain money from donations, said Scotland County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jessica Sadonikov.Bethea is being taken to the Scotland County Jail.The mother, April Morrison (which may be an alias) reportedly arrived in the Richmond County area eight-months pregnant. She gave birth to a girl Jan. 10.Sadonikov said earlier that an Amber Alert for the missing child has been denied because Scotland County was told there is not enough immediate evidence that the baby will be "hurt, killed or hindered."Investigators said Morrison has been staying in local motels and hotels between Richmond County, Scotland County, and Fayetteville.The Scotland County Sheriff's Office said Morrison is a "Hispanic female" probably of Puerto Rican descent, originally from New Jersey who is "known to live a transient lifestyle." She is believed to be in her mid- to late 20s but may be in her early 30s. She has dark hair and dark eyes.The sheriff's office said the mother reportedly named the child Lee Ann Morrison.Investigators said earlier the infant may have been taken from Laurinburg to Rockingham and then to Cumberland County.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (910) 266-4332 Ext 4.