UNC-Wilmington professor has connection with missing submarine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the search continues for that tourist submarine that vanished near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, a connection to the Tar Heel State has surfaced.

A research professor from UNC-Wilmington is part of the team that launched the sub.

Dr. Steve Ross is renowned for his marine research. He is serving as the chief scientist for OceanGate, the foundation that created the Titan submersible.

Officials at UNCW said Ross is safe, but the search continues for the five people lost underwater - their oxygen supply running low.