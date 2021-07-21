Mobar & Co. is serving coffee and the community

Los Angeles -- Mobar & Co. Community Artisanal Market opened its doors to the Los Angeles neighborhood of El Sereno in October of 2020 with a focus not only on quality coffee, but also the community.
They are as proud of their delicious single origin coffee, as they are their in-store community market.
"We have a little retail section that has different small businesses specifically from the area that were also started or impacted by the pandemic," says Owner & Founder Luis Moreno.
The retail section boasts t-shirts, candles, books, and much more all from local small businesses. Wendy & Cindy Alvarado are the owners of Pasadena Roots, a small pop-up plant business who utilize Mobars space to showcase their plants.
"It's just been a huge benefit and blessing for us to be able to collaborate with people in the community that have brick and mortar shops," says Alvarado.
Mobar & Co.s love of the community is also evident in the El Sereno Night Market, which was started by Moreno as a way to unite and showcase local small businesses.
In addition to the community retail section, 'Mobar & Co. prides itself on their coffee drink selection and their single origin coffee from El Salvador.
"It's delicious, it's our main spot we go to in town," says El Sereno resident Grant Jordan. "It's really important to where you live, your neighborhood, your community A big part of why we like El Sereno is little spots like this," says Jordan.
Mobar & Co
4884 Huntington Dr. S
Los Angeles, CA 90032
https://mobar.company/
@mobarcompany
