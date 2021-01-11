If you're a business owner you may have wondered if it would be better to lease or own your office space, but with so much to consider the prospect can be daunting on your own.
In the video segment, John Norwood, North Raleigh Market President, North State Bank answers the following questions:
- I'm a local business owner...should I own my location or continue to lease?
- If I'm ready to own my location, how do I get started and what documents will I need?
Money Minute Monday: Local business owners, should you own your office space?
