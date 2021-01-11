Money Minute Monday

Money Minute Monday: Creating a personal financial plan

June Sadowski, Wake Forest Market President, North State Bank, provides guidance on what to include in your personal budget.

In the video segment, she answers the following questions:

- What are the cornerstones to a personal financial plan?
- What should a personal budget include?

- How can you reduce personal debt?
