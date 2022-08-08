Wake, Durham counties ramp up response to monkeypox outbreak

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake and Durham counties are ramping up their response to the monkeypox outbreak. There are 95 confirmed cases of the virus throughout the state.

Starting Monday, Durham County increased vaccine availability to those who are most at risk -- which the health department considers men who have sex with men and their sexual networks, transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous partners who have been diagnosed with an STI or are currently taking HIV PREP and finally certain health care workers.

That includes people who have been exposed in the last 14 days.

Wake County saw a huge turnout for its first walk-in vaccine clinic over the weekend.

"I was really impressed honestly. It's a Saturday morning, people might be out with friends on Friday night. So, I was really happy to see so many people get up early to come," said Robert Nelson, of Garner.

Nelson is just one of hundreds of people who received their Monkeypox vaccine.

"It's important to me to be prepared and be healthy, and I figured this would be a great opportunity to do so," Nelson said.

Following the huge turnout at the vaccine clinic, Wake County continued its plan to also add resources.

County officials are staffing up the call center so you can make an appointment by phone by calling 919-212-9398.

You can also fill out a form here.

People do need a booster shot about four weeks after your first monkeypox vaccine to be fully protected.