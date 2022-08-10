Students start moving in at UNC amid whole new set of concerns over monkeypox

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students started moving in at UNC on Wednesday. Like every year, there's a lot of excitement this year, but a whole new set of concerns.

As cases of monkeypox continue to rise in North Carolina, students are unloading car trunks and moving into dorms. For returning students, it feels like deja vu after dealing with COVID-19 concerns in previous years.

"From what I can tell it's not going to be as impactful as COVID, but only time will tell," said Hayden Crock, sophomore.

Hayden and his twin sister are moving in for their sophomore year. Their dad, a graduate of UNC, says monkeypox will be on their radar this year.

"My wife is a healthcare professional so I don't think she's quite as concerned with monkeypox at this point in time, but the reality is I don't think we were super concerned when we first heard about COVID in China and not the United States. So we're keeping an eye on that, let's say that," said Greg Crock.

UNC Campus Health has just been approved by NCDHHA as a monkeypox vaccine provider. In a statement from the university, officials say, "Campus Health is prepared to identify symptoms, test when clinically indicated and/or recommend the vaccine for those who meet the eligibility requirements."

Campus Health is currently working with Orange and Durham Counties to get students vaccinated if they are part of at risk groups.