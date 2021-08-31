Coronavirus

As COVID hospitalizations hit records, Gov. Cooper says he will expand access to antibody treatment

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Cooper says he will expand access to COVID antibody treatment

On the same day North Carolina hospitals reported a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the state, Gov. Roy Cooper signaled he will take action expanding access to a potentially lifesaving treatment designed to keep people out of the hospital in the first place.

Monoclonal antibody therapy has been available through an FDA emergency use authorization since November of last year, but since NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen mentioned the low usage of the treatment earlier this month, UNC Health has seen an uptick in requests for it.

Monoclonal antibodies widely available in N.C. for many testing positive for COVID-19

"We've been beating the drum for months now, since November of last year, that we do have a treatment," said Dr. David Wohl, UNC Prof. of Medicine. "You have to jump through some hoops; it's infused so we've got to get you an appointment, got to get you a chair in an infusion center and get this stuff into your body as soon as possible for it to work, but we've done it."

Central North Carolina hospitals near capacity amid COVID-19 surge, worker shortage

UNC Health has provided nearly 5,000 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to date, said spokesperson Alan Wolf, and is opening a new infusion center in Meadowmont Village on Wednesday.

After touring a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Nash County on Tuesday, Cooper said he would be signing an executive order expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

With more COVID-19 vaccinations, treatment and masking, Dr. Wohl said he would expect the tide to turn in the pandemic.

"We can cut down on the number of people who end up in the hospital; that is a tremendous relief," Wohl said. "We have too many patients and we have too few staff. It's a national crisis right now. People are working hard, they're working long hours, they're tired. It's been a long pandemic and there's a little bit of frustration because a lot of the people who are in the hospital and in the ICU, you know, didn't have to be there."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalsnorth carolina newscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Honolulu to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test
LATEST: NC sees 62% increase in K-12 school clusters
North Carolina teen hospitalized with COVID-19 released after 96 days
RDU prepares for busy Labor Day Weekend
TOP STORIES
Suspect on the run after 4 shot, 2 dead in Wilson County, sheriff says
Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC tomorrow
LATEST: NC sees 62% increase in K-12 school clusters
Don't let paperless ticket scammers sideline your game-day plans
Afghanistan chaos, images put spotlight on military mental health
Tarboro mom, business owner pens memoir about 9/11 experience
Show More
North Carolina teen hospitalized with COVID-19 released after 96 days
Johnson C. Smith University: 'A gem in the crown of Charlotte'
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
Widow of Fort Bragg soldier killed in Kabul reflects on his legacy
More TOP STORIES News