12-year-old hit by car in Moore County hit-and-run, flown to hospital with serious injuries

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car last night.

At 9:00 p.m., troopers responded to a hit-and-run on Spies Road near the Montgomery County line.

The boy was walking in the road when he was hit by a silver car that did not stop and was last seen going west toward Montgomery County.

Initial indications are that the suspect's vehicle has front right damage and is possibly a Toyota or Honda.

SHP believes two people were inside the car at the time of the hit-and-run.

The 12-year-old was flown to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill with serious injuries.